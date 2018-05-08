Police and kids compete in friendly dance-off

South Carolina police and the children of a local Boys and Girls Club squared off in a highly competitive dance-off - and looks like everyone brought their 'A game.'
0:55 | 08/05/18

Transcript for Police and kids compete in friendly dance-off
