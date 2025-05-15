Pop music detective on finding the samples within current hits

TikTok star Jarred Jermaine spoke with ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos about how his background in music production launched him to internet fame, uncovering original music samples within popular songs.

May 15, 2025

