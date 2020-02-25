Powerful ‘Celebration of Life’ held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant spoke publicly for the first time since the death of her husband and daughter in a horrific helicopter crash that claimed their lives and seven others.
4:54 | 02/25/20

