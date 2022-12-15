‘It's the press’: Royal expert on ‘Harry & Meghan' series fallout

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with ABC News royal contributor Imogen Webber about the rifts revealed in Netflix’s docuseries on Meghan and Harry’s relationship and exit from the royal family.

December 15, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live