Transcript for A preview of Hollywood's biggest night

award show that's had people talking for a long time. In fact, it was way back in August you remember when the academy announced it was adding a category for popular films to the broadcast. They claimed it was to make it more accessible and entertaining. A lot of people thought they were trying to cover themselves for "Black panther." Ultimately they ended up canceling that new award. Turns out a lot of this year's nominated films were pretty popular already. ?????? From the worldwide mega block buster sensation "Black panther," to one of the planet's most captivating rockers -- ??? carry on ??? -- an epic love story that's been born and reborn and reborn ??? out of the shallow now ??? -- "Black panther's" $1.3 billion worldwide. "Bohemian rhapsody" $103 billion. There was a host controversy. Kevin hart stepping down as host over a fire storm of past anti-guy tweets. Hart apologized but stepped down saying he would detract from the event. This week the oscars denied rumors that past host whoopi Goldberg was returning. When "Variety" reported only two of five nominated songs will be sung lin-manuel tweeted Poppins' song won't be performed. Hostless and musicless? Good news from the academy Jennifer Hudson and Bette midler will be performing. The academy announced four awards given out during commercial breaks. Reaction was fast and furious. Oscar winner Russell crow tweeting this is such a fundamentally stupid decision. Hundreds of artists wrote the academy and the academy caved. It's the latest in a decade-long effort to trim the broadcast Two hours of sparkling entertainment spread out over a four-hour show. Whoever gives the shortest speech will go home with -- Johnny, tell them what they win. It's a brand new jet ski. Ideas have ranged from giving awards from the audience to eliminate that long walk to the stage. Here are the nominees for achievement in make up. To having the musicians play off long talkers. I just want to -- here we go. Studio, I love you and Tom Cruise, I love you brother. I love you, man. Winners stand their ground. 74 years and I'm taking this time. Sir you're doing a great job, but you're so quick with this stick because I may never be here again. The oscars producers claim they're going to make winners stick to the 90-second limit. The reality is some of the greatest moments happen three minutes into the speech. You don't know what magic will happen until it happens. When you hear your name called you have 90 seconds to get up there, make your speech and finish that speech. Maybe that's why spike is wearing sneakers. We want to bring in Jess

