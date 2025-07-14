Prime Playlist: Cyndi Lauper's fun farewell tour, upcoming hall of fame induction

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos sat down with icon Cyndi Lauper as she reflected on her groundbreaking career, Hall of Fame induction, farewell tour and commitment to using her voice on and off the stage.

July 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live