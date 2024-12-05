Prime Playlist: FINNEAS finds versatility and vulnerability on sophomore album

ABC News’ Will Reeve sits down with FINNEAS as he reflects on his meteoric rise to fame with sister Billie, his producing process, and finding his authentic voice through solo work.

December 5, 2024

