Prime Playlist: RAYE on world tour, new music and finding freedom

ABC News’ Phil Lipof sat down with RAYE who talks about her Royal Albert Hall recording of "My 21st Century Blues" and her journey to becoming an independent artist with smash hits like "Escapism."

November 9, 2023

