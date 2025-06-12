Prime Playlist Shuffle: Beach Bunny frontwoman Lili Trifilio on album

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Lili Trifilio, frontwoman of Chicago indie-rock band Beach Bunny, about their third album “Tunnel Vision” and their focus on including mental health in songwriting.

June 12, 2025

