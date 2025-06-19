Prime Playlist Shuffle: R&B artist DESTIN CONRAD talks new album

Grammy-nominated R&B artist DESTIN CONRAD unpacks how his debut album, "Love on Digital," explores relationships in a world shaped by technology, intimacy and how it reflects his queer identity.

June 19, 2025

