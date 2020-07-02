-
Now Playing: Rosie Perez takes the stand in Harvey Weinstein trial
-
Now Playing: Actress Rosie Perez testifies in Harvey Weinstein trial in support of key witness
-
Now Playing: ‘Trusted Travelers’ program is suspended for New Yorkers
-
Now Playing: Deadly storm slams East Coast
-
Now Playing: What pictures are the prosecution and defense, trying to paint in Weinstein’s trial?
-
Now Playing: Prosecution rests its case in Harvey Weinstein trial
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart says she is the victim of sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Colorado cop won’t face charges
-
Now Playing: Prosecution rests in Weinstein rape trial
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storm strikes the Southeast
-
Now Playing: Keke honors Dr. Henry T. Sampson, Jr. for Black History Month
-
Now Playing: War vet amputee donates kidney to stranger
-
Now Playing: Gunfight with home invaders ends in death
-
Now Playing: $50,000 worth of bees stolen in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Man shot in face by ICE agent in Brooklyn
-
Now Playing: DOJ launches probe of troubled Mississippi prisons after string of inmate deaths
-
Now Playing: Maryland police chief asks suspect to ‘end this lunacy,’ turn himself in
-
Now Playing: Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103
-
Now Playing: Woman who helped inmates escape expected to be released from prison