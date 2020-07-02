The actress confirmed to a New York courtroom her friend Annabella Sciorra told her that she'd allegedly been raped by Weinstein.

Actress Rosie Perez testifies in Harvey Weinstein trial in support of key witness

The "Sopranos" actress testified that actress Annabella Sciorra confided in her about the night nearly 30 years ago that Weinstein allegedly violently raped Sciorra in her own apartment.