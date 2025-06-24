Prosecution rests in Sean Combs trial

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday rested their case in the sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live