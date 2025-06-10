‘Queer Eye’ Jonathan Van Ness pens novel with gender-nonconforming lead character

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Emmy Award winner Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye” and New York Times bestselling author Julie Murphy about their new YA LGBTQ+ book, "Let Them Stare: A Novel."

June 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live