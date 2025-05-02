Rachel Platten on using music as medicine and combating mental health stigmas
ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with singer Rachel Platten of “Fight Song” fame on spreading mental health awareness with designer Kenneth Cole and through her new album “I Am Rachel Platten.”
May 2, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Voters in Sydney, Australia cast their ballots in federal elections
- Live
View of St. Peter's Square in Vatican City ahead of secret conclave
- Live
Severe weather, flash flooding threats from Texas to Pennsylvania; soggy weekend for both coasts; fire weather concerns return to Southwest on Sunday
Top Stories
Top Stories
Chimney installed at Vatican will signal new pope2 hours ago
Trump to rename Veterans Day? One veteran has something to say1 hour ago
Nicotine pouch use doubled in a year among teens: JAMA2 hours ago
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to give DOGE access to Social Security data2 hours ago
PBS CEO speaks out on Trump funding block2 hours ago
Newly released video shows Abrego Garcia's 2022 Tennessee traffic stopMay 02, 2025
New Orleans police officer dragged by car after responding to overdose call2 hours ago
A possible military parade takes shape on Trump's birthdayMay 02, 2025
CIA makes recruiting push for spies in ChinaMay 02, 2025
Houston man wanted for allegedly impersonating nurse to treat disabled peopleMay 02, 2025
Anna Wintour reveals if she knows what celebrities will wear at Met GalaMay 02, 2025
7 killed in crash between tour van, pickup truck near Yellowstone National ParkMay 02, 2025
Stocks soar on new jobs report dataMay 02, 2025
Signal chat controversy follows Waltz after being nominated as UN ambassadorMay 02, 2025
Oklahoma pet owner forced to evacuate after severe floodingMay 02, 2025
President Trump signs order blocking funding for NPR and PBSMay 02, 2025
Trump says he's 'taking away' Harvard's tax exempt statusMay 02, 2025
Man sentenced to 53 years for killing 6-year-old Palestinian-American boyMay 02, 2025
Trump's 2026 budget proposal calls for $163B in cuts to federal spendingMay 02, 2025
Gregg Popovich stepping down as Spurs coach, stays in front officeMay 02, 2025
Luigi Mangione attorneys seek dismissal of state murder caseMay 02, 2025
Americans scramble to get Real ID by deadline after years of delaysMay 02, 2025
Hiring slowed in April amid turmoil set off by 'Liberation Day' tariffsMay 02, 2025
Economist reacts to April jobs reportMay 02, 2025
What borrowers need to know about upcoming mandatory student loan collectionsMay 02, 2025
Defense questions witness who was with Karen Read when she discovered O'Keefe's bodyMay 02, 2025
Health officials report measles exposure from April Texas Rangers gameMay 02, 2025
Tsunami warnings issued after 7.4 earthquake off coast of Chile and ArgentinaMay 02, 2025
Prince Harry loses bid to reinstate security on UK visitsMay 02, 2025
Millions from Texas to Kentucky in path of severe stormsMay 02, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022