Rami Malek on telling his immigrant mother he wanted to be an actor

More
The Oscar nominated actor from "Bohemian Rhapsody" recalls sending out dozens of headshots and resumes looking for an agent.
6:22 | 02/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rami Malek on telling his immigrant mother he wanted to be an actor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61279197,"title":"Rami Malek on telling his immigrant mother he wanted to be an actor","duration":"6:22","description":"The Oscar nominated actor from \"Bohemian Rhapsody\" recalls sending out dozens of headshots and resumes looking for an agent.","url":"/Entertainment/video/rami-malek-telling-immigrant-mother-wanted-actor-61279197","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.