Randy Rainbow says new children’s book delivers ‘a message of self-acceptance’

ABC News’ Juju Chang sits down with Grammy-nominated singer and comedian Randy Rainbow to discuss his new children’s book, "Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses.”

June 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live