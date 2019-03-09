Rapper arrested for punching hotel workers: Police

More
Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested over the holiday weekend after he allegedly got into a scrum with several employees at a hotel on the Las Vegas strip.
0:20 | 09/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rapper arrested for punching hotel workers: Police
Rapper fatty whop was arrested accused of assaulting several workers at a hotel on the Vegas strip. Police say the Paterson, New Jersey native allegedly punched three employees at the mirage yesterday. But while his real name is Willie Maxwell has been arrested before and 2017 is charged with the UY after police say he was drag racing another car in Brooklyn.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested over the holiday weekend after he allegedly got into a scrum with several employees at a hotel on the Las Vegas strip.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"65354043","title":"Rapper arrested for punching hotel workers: Police","url":"/Entertainment/video/rapper-arrested-punching-hotel-workers-police-65354043"}