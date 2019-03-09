Transcript for Rapper arrested for punching hotel workers: Police

Rapper fatty whop was arrested accused of assaulting several workers at a hotel on the Vegas strip. Police say the Paterson, New Jersey native allegedly punched three employees at the mirage yesterday. But while his real name is Willie Maxwell has been arrested before and 2017 is charged with the UY after police say he was drag racing another car in Brooklyn.

