Rapper Lil Tecca talks embracing ‘creatively intentional’ era in new music
NYC native rapper Lil Tecca, known for hits like “Dark Thoughts,” discusses his upcoming album “Dopamine” with ABC News’ Linsey Davis, reflecting on balancing personal growth with fan expectations.
June 3, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Boulder suspect's wife, kids in ICE custody: DHSJun 03, 2025
Trump vows 'large scale fines' on California after trans athlete wins track eventJun 03, 2025
Former Bad Boy CFO takes the stand in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trialJun 03, 2025
Trump meeting with GOP senators in an effort to get budget bill passedJun 03, 2025
Newark mayor Ras Baraka sues Alina Habba for malicious prosecutionJun 03, 2025
Judge denies defense’s call for mistrial in Karen Read murder retrialJun 03, 2025
Ukraine claims new underwater bomb attack on Russia's Crimean BridgeJun 03, 2025
Hotel employee testifies Combs allegedly offered payment for 2016 attack videoJun 03, 2025
Renewed search for Madeleine McCannJun 03, 2025
How the outlook for hurricane season could be impacted by climate changeJun 03, 2025
How human-amplified climate change affects weather eventsJun 03, 2025
New details on surprise Ukrainian drone strikes on RussiaJun 03, 2025
Suspect in Boulder attack on Jewish group charged with attempted murder, hate crimeJun 03, 2025
Countdown until Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs take effectJun 03, 2025
New shooting near Gaza aid site kills 27 people: Health ministryJun 03, 2025
Tourists speak out after fleeing clouds of ash in Mt. Etna eruptionJun 03, 2025
Karen Read’s defense attorneys spar with hostile witnessesJun 03, 2025
Helicopter rescues 3 survivors of small Florida plane crashJun 03, 2025
Witness in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case expected to testify about hotel assault videoJun 03, 2025
Video appears to show escaped New Orleans inmateJun 03, 2025
Severe thunderstorms threaten millions in middle of USJun 03, 2025
Surfer describes close encounter with sharkJun 03, 2025
TikTok unveils new feature giving users more controlJun 03, 2025
What to know about the seed oil debateJun 03, 2025
Protests against immigration arrests erupt from coast to coastJun 03, 2025
'Parks and Recreation' actor Jonathan Joss dies in shootingJun 03, 2025
Inside the manhunt for former police chief & convict dubbed the ‘Devil in the Ozarks’Jun 03, 2025
Eyewitness describes being on the scene of Boulder attack: ‘It is incredibly scary’Jun 02, 2025
Nearly 200 Canadian wildfires trigger air quality alerts across the MidwestJun 02, 2025
Sunny, one of the closely-watched baby bald eagles, leaves nest for first timeJun 02, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022