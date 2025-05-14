Rapper YG reveals past sexual abuse in new single

ABC News' Rocsi Diaz speaks with rapper YG in an exclusive about his new single, "2004," and about experiencing sexual abuse by an older woman at 14 and why it was important for him to share publicly.

May 14, 2025

