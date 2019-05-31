Transcript for Raptors hold off Warriors in Game 1

Game one of the NBA finals is in the books and a big surprise the Toronto Raptors. So game one at 118 to 109 now ESPN's Stephen A Smith picked the warriors to win. So I need to see how he's doing this morning because as you know he tends to get pretty emotional about these things so Steven are you good. What's up Kim believes Stephen A Smith from the NBA finals hope you well I am not well puppet to go to stay war is slumping about Toronto Raptors I was not buying it hasn't killed no. The warriors are going to three. So in other ways to go to another word goes they worries about the goes they worries right now hopefully they will get together I still hold out hope. But evidently the injury involved as really really plagued him. I am many things Kimberly I am many things surgeons I am not except when it comes to dissect the next element of people like that Clinton facial that I'm a surgeon I second topic and bought but I can't heal people OK I'm only human bureau. Harry G Steven parity and I'm sending you a big hug.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.