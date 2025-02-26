Remembering actress Michelle Trachtenberg

ABC News contributor Kelley L. Carter discusses Michelle Trachtenberg's impact on young fans who grew up watching her.

February 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live