Transcript for How Rex Chapman is helping those affected by the pandemic

Our next guest is a former NBA player who fell on hard times after becoming addicted to painkillers Rex Chapman would later build an impressive following on Twitter. By sharing funny videos and now he is helping are hoping those callers will help end. Help those affected by this pandemic and he joins us the house arrest. You started a corona virus relief fund he made the announcement on foot or so tell us all about it. Yeah you know I have this silly Twitter following now and buddy of mine who I do a blocker charts TV show with a bomb Thursday's on adults live. He said we we were sitting talking one day above eight that we did you know raise some money. Do some good with this silly following and I can't tell you god this didn't overwhelmed. People have given in excessive a 180000. Dollars in just a couple of weeks we're helping people in Kentucky in New York in New Jersey. PP eat food Vegas. You name it we're trying to trying to make a little bit of it that that's. Awesome it's far from silly than it seems at this point I know and we mentioned you've faced hardship yourself how does that help you. Help others. Yet you know life. Honestly I I was little lottery pick in the NBA I played twelve years old played in the NBA I played for team US a University of Kentucky. And when I was done I filled crater two painkiller addiction for better part of fifteen years. I slept much Carlo while I slip on friends' couches and it's been a steady progress in building back so I definitely know what it feels like to beat down on your loved. And sometimes all you need you need a hot mile to get you through the night and have something to look forward to the next day I've been there and and all we can do is try to take care of one another right now it's a scary time. It's a scary time that you're making it a little bit less scary because in addition to the relief fund. You're helping out. Simply by posting videos that. Are bringing a lot of us joy a some laughs and happiness and a time when we need that more than ever tell us what the response has been like to you what have you is some of your postings. Oh it's it's hilarious. Oh I have fun with it and you know it's. People people of stars they were your mr. feel good if you say that around any of my friends they start cracking up because I'm not mr. feel good I'm taking my way through this is like everybody else. Trying to find a little sunshine every day something to make me laugh then. I'm I'm making my way through it so I know that if I'm if I'm helping a little bit all these followers there helping me get through is just as well. Yet do you have do you have anything you want to save the people who are really. Enjoying what you're giving him at least in just if anything a distraction from what they're dealing left. Yeah actually I just want to. A big thank you a thank you to everybody this is all very unexpected. Again. I've been up to look up the mountain top and down down again hopefully unless I'm sitting again this time but. It's like those weird and life is hard and right now you have to lean on one another as much as we can't see each other in person reach out. Fine that friend text them call them Skype them do whatever you can tell you won't. I Lanier humility your humor your generosity. Helping us each and every day Rex Chapman thank you so much. Thanks for having me.

