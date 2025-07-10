Rita Ora to headline free concert in NYC

Singer-songwriter Rita Ora said she will headline a free concert at Brooklyn Bridge Park on July 11. The event kicks off a weekend of tennis as Wimbledon continues.

July 10, 2025

