Robin Roberts reflects on her 1st day at ‘Good Morning America’

In her last week at GMA’s Times Square Studio, Roberts looked back at her first day at the anchor desk.

June 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live