Rock legends Paul Rodgers and record song with elementary students

Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers and x-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum record a version of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy” with school kids, organized by the Adopt the Arts foundation.

May 4, 2025

