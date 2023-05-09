Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg and The Weeknd vying for ownership of Ottawa Senators

Plus, the next season of FX’s "The Bear" will debut on June 22 on Hulu, and a new HBO documentary follows four hopefuls as they rush sororities at the University of Alabama.

May 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live