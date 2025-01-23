Sabrina Brier on turning her viral TikTok series into a new audiobook

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to actor, writer and TikToker Sabrina Brier about the story behind her famous “That Girl” series inspired by her own experiences and turning it into an audiobook.

January 23, 2025

