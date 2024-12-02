Sarah Kinsley discusses her first full-length studio album ‘Escaper’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with singer Sarah Kinsley about her celestial style in her new album, “Escaper,” and how it reflects her experience with grief.

December 2, 2024

