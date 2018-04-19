Transcript for Saudis lift 35-year cinema ban with 'Black Panther'

And it's a Donovan another new arrows while in Saudi Arabia which for the first time in 35 years lifted a ban on public movie theaters. The initial screening last night was. Black panther horse from Disney. Their plans to open up forty theaters nationwide over the next five years it's the latest move by the crown prince they are to ease social restrictions. I also allowing concert halls and women to drive.

