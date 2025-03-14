Sean 'Diddy' Combs due back in court to enter plea on allegations of forced labor

Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to plead not guilty Friday to allegations contained in two superseding indictments that expand the scope of the criminal case against him.

March 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live