Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to superseding indictment

Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty Friday to a superseding indictment that charges him with forcing one of his employees into sex acts.

March 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live