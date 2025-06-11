Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Judge, attorneys discuss undisclosed problem with a juror

Judge Arun Subramanian is monitoring a potential issue with a juror. He did not disclose what the issue is but the attorneys have discussed it in letters that have not been made public.

June 11, 2025

