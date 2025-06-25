Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Prosecutors streamline racketeering predicates

Federal prosecutors are no longer including attempted kidnapping and attempted arson as underlying crimes in the alleged racketeering conspiracy charge against Sean Combs

June 25, 2025

