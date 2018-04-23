Transcript for Shania Twain apologizes for comments made about Trump

Should I toy and apologizing this morning after saying that she wore would have voted for president trapped. In an interview the Canadian singer told the guardian that she would have voted for trop of the 2016 election because he quote seemed honest. But after outrage erupted on social media twin posts and several tweets apologizing to anyone she may have offended. Saying that she should have given more context. She also added that she doesn't know enough about American politics who voiced. An opinion.

