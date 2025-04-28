Shedeur Sanders suffers steep fall in NFL draft

ABC News contributor Rocsi Diaz gives a vibe check on the top stories this week from the NFL draft, the Hollywood box office and Beyoncé kicking off her tour.

April 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live