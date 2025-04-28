Singer Damiano David bares his soul on debut solo album, 'Funny Little Fears'

ABC News' Eva Pilgrim spoke with vocal powerhouse Damiano David to discuss his debut solo album, "Funny Little Fears," and his adjustment to the spotlight outside his Grammy-nominated band Måneskin.

April 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live