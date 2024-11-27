Singer Sebastián Yatra discusses new acting gig and new music

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with Latin Grammy award winner Sebastián Yatra on his exciting debut in Broadway’s “Chicago” and releasing new music.

November 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live