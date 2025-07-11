Singer-songwriter Ashe talk wrapping up solo tour, collaborating with Finneas

BC News’ Juju Chang sits down with singer-songwriter Ashe to talk joining forces with Grammy and Oscar winner Finneas to form The Favors and what to expect in debut album “The Dream.”

July 11, 2025

