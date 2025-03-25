Singer-songwriter Dora Jar connects with her 'kooky' fans in debut album

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with singer-songwriter Dora Jar about her debut album, “No Way To Relax When You Are On Fire,” and her journey from performing opening acts to leading a tour in Europe.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live