Singer-songwriter Gigi Perez talks latest album, global headline tour

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sits down with singer-songwriter and producer, Gigi Perez, who shares the message behind her latest album and what LGBTQ+ visibility in the music industry means to her.

June 9, 2025

