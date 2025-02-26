Singer Yola on creating her own lane in the music industry with new EP ‘My Way’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress Yola about her new EP “My Way” and impending Sovereign Soul tour.

February 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live