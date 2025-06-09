Sly Stone, pioneering leader of funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82

Sly Stone, the pioneering leader of the funk band bearing his name, Sly and the Family Stone, has died, according to his family. Stone was 82 years old.

June 9, 2025

