Sophie Thatcher says new film role was ‘the most blood’ she’s ever been covered in

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke to actress Sophie Thatcher on making new music, her newfound title as this generation’s scream queen, and her bloodiest role yet in “Companion.”

January 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live