Sophie Thatcher says new film role was ‘the most blood’ she’s ever been covered in
ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke to actress Sophie Thatcher on making new music, her newfound title as this generation’s scream queen, and her bloodiest role yet in “Companion.”
January 25, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Hamas releases names of 4 Israeli hostages set to be releasedJan 24, 2025
Coast Guard cutter trying to free cargo ship trapped in ice on Lake ErieJan 24, 2025
Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao make public debut at National ZooJan 24, 2025
21-year-old woman arrested in deadly shooting of Vermont Border Patrol agentJan 24, 2025
For the first time, military aircraft are used to deport undocumented immigrantsJan 24, 2025
Trump proposes eliminating FEMA during his visit to disaster areasJan 24, 2025
Trump ‘border czar’ says military deportation flights to continue every dayJan 24, 2025
'We need to provide a pathway to citizenship': activist on birthright battleJan 24, 2025
OpenAI launches new virtual assistant called 'Operator'Jan 24, 2025
What to expect as A$AP Rocky’s trial finishes jury selectionJan 23, 2025
Trump says he may get rid of FEMA while touring North CarolinaJan 24, 2025
FEMA aid ‘critical’ for disaster-hit states: California congresswomanJan 24, 2025
Dismantling of DEI 'is beyond presidential power,' says civil rights leaderJan 24, 2025
New Jersey Attorney General on Trump's bid to end birthright citizenshipJan 24, 2025
Hamas to release 4 female soldiersJan 24, 2025
Trump’s vision for energy, climate ‘pretty upsetting’: Former WH climate adviserJan 24, 2025
Trump’s actions on immigration bring ‘unprecedented times’Jan 24, 2025
DoorDash driver says he shot teen trying to steal his carJan 24, 2025
The latest on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuitsJan 24, 2025
A$AP Rocky assault trial heads to opening statementsJan 24, 2025
1st US troops arrive at the southern borderJan 24, 2025
Trump’s defense secretary nominee faces confirmation voteJan 24, 2025
New wildfires break out in Southern CaliforniaJan 24, 2025
Weekend warmup after brutal coldJan 24, 2025
New hostages set to be released in Israel-Hamas ceasefireJan 24, 2025
Relatives of Menendez brothers issue new pleasJan 24, 2025
Bills-Chiefs, Eagles-Commanders to face off in NFL conference finalsJan 24, 2025
Idaho college murders suspect fights to throw out DNA evidenceJan 24, 2025
Giant pandas make long-awaited debut at National ZooJan 24, 2025
Trump signs order to declassify JFK, MLK and RFK assassination filesJan 24, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022