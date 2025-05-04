The stars are arriving ahead of the Met Gala on Monday

Stylist Daniel R. Jones Jr. joins ABC New Live to discuss this year’s Met Gala theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," a celebration of Black dandyism and its impact on fashion.

May 4, 2025

