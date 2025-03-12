Stars of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ on being a couple both on- and off-screen

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” stars Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods on what fans can expect from the show's fourth season and what it’s like working together.

March 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live