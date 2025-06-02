How this ‘stay-at-home son’ won big on 'Jeopardy!'

Brendan Liaw, a recent graduate who’s unemployed and lives with his parents, talks about his preparation as contestant on the long-running game show.

June 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live