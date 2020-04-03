Transcript for Styles P and wife Adjua Styles discuss relationship on 'Marriage Boot Camp’

It's Candice Williams ABC idea I'm so happy to have intimate dean Koppel that's right there a couple okay. They definitely can't god and the one pales doubts she and I do well at Stiles who are here with me to talk about marriage boot camp hip hop addition new all my good men black hats of as they queue for being here because. Clearly we know you styles and this woman who is your right he and you'll ride it guy she'd been with few along this amazing journey. So I'm glad said dealer talk all about that the first involved mold was gay into this theory. We'd see the old my goodness I think that we've kind of been watching the evolution of all the couples the way you guys are starting towards which is to be able to basically be on the same page idea. Yeah. A first and foremost can we talk about reality TV in this sense you know Pataki series'. Very invasive you have. People see your lives and you know about cute though talk about why you felt it was the right thing for you to do as a couple Evan Mary cop. I am I don't fret fret for us is. While we did marriage advocate for several reasons be have several businesses that we way to promote it for the most part on the main priority. It is in them. And just to gain some whatever tools we use. 129. Years an end soon to be 25 year. Journey you know. You being nice and the if I needed to help. On marriages and a tough thing in a no relationship is is not always. Suite is very bright things could love is not always the most. Freed is precious thing love hurts too so it's fun and am balance in Rome we have lost a child so after you as a child. Relationship tend to take a different turn in a different place and own. I wasn't me in as good as a husband and understanding and communicating connect and is much. As I should and so it was the of food. Our own when to get that schools in the figuring out and you know bananas and you know figure it out of a nervous reference aren't new for me because. Ike it's our first rodeo where reality TVs that we do know what to expect. We know who was on in the house via which was I was there's about that for him because I'm Mike I. And we and he. Is not always been like I don't know what. You know entities become an end of art it was great. Degree experience. And we we really had to do that go for it when you as tomorrow far is that like we you know Charlotte to juices for life of pharmacy for life with that out with IBM now businesses. And we've been in the community Ambien a married couple hip hop Koppel in urban community -- we have to be forward about the ups and downs of of of black locally components and not make an old people say we never CLO battle in the ground like. Always blows a goal post Joseph we had a bad day. So we just wanted to do some initial people. The real reality of our situation a real reality of what it's like that to keep a bond together to try to make sure you moment ago the to lose a child and stick together. Tag to grow businesses together you know is. Is what is trade in which you see its work you know is doing what we present to the world by Greek as it. In the back inside to show you how we are able DNN ourselves. Now yeah action. And so you know as as you mentioned Andy I've interviewed other couple's two and snow you know this a little while ago. So how Linda to watch it now in real time into CDs. You know. At that moment may not end in ending or maybe was more. Massive than a brain you know experts say. How good to see that an an and what are your thoughts now that people are Chiming in canary body has an opinion clearly and yet while. Well. When thing is. He was starting him and I can to help I want so that our remember how much I was hungry how much I could get to my regular groceries out. That's. An enhancement by for the. It's people like we agree sale will open so yeah. Follow us we've we've done interviews Devoe news and our child we've done in the views of oh. Our marriage so for us who wasn't it was more solo moment. Lacy said the difficulty was Mosul not dimmed with the people late for me I look back that is say more so when I'm below wall boy actor sir Wei that eager for the show just their life in general Nam was sort of show that. All I do that in real life might not just join SCI and is more like. Self reflect on your whole life matches for the show him alive. Our may react like that on May be looking at someone like that when that same strain so most so resist this show is more of in general rule. Con no need to really didn't Chelsea are you movement and then that hell are you react to things yeah throughout much of the non accountable but. Absolutely count anything that that's envoy and that. I mean does. I mean I live is their you know he complained that I'm talking. It literacy its. Glamour is as you know are able to actually get things document due to reform act. That was wrong C book. That says. Assistant. At the mindless and some weather and Patrick an issue. Yes. I think. I think males don't wake up as fast as females. Even if we I think I think FEMA is gig going faster than we do like our economy not night. All around a lake. Me speak for myself rather in. Men like men and men like me home you are you thinking but down I don't I'm not is up issues he's like soon as our eyes opens she's. Equivalent select the sun her energies. Griese isn't Al form right now more like. In the clouds still like I'm and these some time so you know with majorities yet. You learn these things phone we you know his own. Got the issue judge solar an unknown cast members. A big help I cannot do a big help when and Ebola seat reflections yourself. What you're doing and others it also to see where you're doing good at. An army so as it was pretty cool. The low was the most eye opening experience or rather even so your take away from this experience that you feel like okay. This has helped need to now move Ford in a way which I feel like. I can do better go well for me. Was definitely the most that Anthony was in the dark hair had to happen when little rooms. And etiquette during that time with the Dallas NAFTA and did act at that doctor comes and with. He is. This each I would say it there was a pep an epiphany and it was it was amazing it was. Parity and we needed it needs the early and don't wanna work basically throw this we will on our third marriage. It's taken long now. That. Basically. And for infidelity. Moon first marriage. Own I lose an outdoor Booth suicide. As the star boat that was the second marriage now being and then win on our fair marriage so on this spinning mad in. The way he put it was. You know. Pretty pretty hairy they're puts an accident. Are knows pressure. And I have that resonated yet feel like you are moving forward with gives up political or marry via. A on the honeymoon stage yeah. You know I think around I think. That they endo a big for me personally like on. Our love is always alone oh raises. Even strong unknown. You know very emotional very attached it just goes through the course of SEC working on a romance in the communication. And social economic in via our relationship with. You're going to be alone and I excellent. Get tickets and it kind of built that perform. And that's something that I guess I. Wouldn't when it comes you know relationship to consist of so that he's got all the things that need to be. Where no pain no knowledge. You know and try to work on. Him move and only learned. Out now of course you know coming into the house you're gonna see all these different personalities and then people. On so without a wanna talk about you coming in there as this well known Arty. You know. And just kind of like where you are in your own ace because one thing that I think everybody noses from the locks and everybody you know reps high for the yeah. And you know one of the things that we're all kind of pitching did to see what it's going on is the act is not the Cubans about more management 2018. What's the status on that but where are you in that there because he's talking about the relationship plague -- often know you as an artist. And you know is that and is delighted day because that's also another deep dive into the year yet more personal space is its relationship the first of eight year but the ducks going to be off. Yeah that's going to be very own. Lock stock command who's going to be pretty awesome gives you. Pretty much into all our lives how we. Meet our way how we made our bones how we steam stale are they relevant. Why. This street Louis so to say so Warren. To one to shy our legacy leg are pretty much friar at. Played most of my fans. Have home with me on see much transitional been part of a far on the stand and to the Jews off. To marriage to median family mantis so it's kind of been like those who you know and follow me a little more work. Understand the stages and I am pretty opened aibo what I do our due to reasons do it so. On I mean look at it a look at that in Houston a move every day's another chapter every day's another that another chapter that was used Aaron adding moments of the book. And I think mostly though from. Mean specially B and hip hop as a as a as a brown meant as a brown king. Some pause for me to say okay Islam don't like OK it is isu grand list when it is jewelry. This strippers his cars is everywhere I like the flashy life in this and that. But it is my job to say okay. Foundation is employment families and point communities in point in. Which you build in what you have at home is. One point which are trying to show. Show while for the world all just please people from a looks so Phyllis my duty and my job. Load the young gangsters that don't wanna be gangster rappers common over to gangsters who wanna be businessmen. Off camera men on the gentleman knows look and then find another way to say. Is my story. His wild farm where his mom moment his woman don't win and this is all part of it I think is content you know necessary for the youth especially is armed. As a king the queen you've got to show they you know this is what it's about because someone is there may be it a young man he may be seen in a fond in the one. He may be curfews and laws because he listens. You know to her flamboyant guy and because this all the sports those it's my job ago yes cool that's what happened this would be out through. But you need that balance and when you Grohl you don't want to grow this way so pretty much that's it. And that's what the dot will entail as well yes we'll talk about the personal side of this night with the talks about exactly why if you deduct those about nudges I mean do grew. Our personal side. What Meeks each member tick why me fist thick in moon. You know. And at the album's Credo to got a lot album comments seemed to own his has so little common today you know on into Friday today live in today's they are sorry look on the dais and arm locks album math and my soul she still left of that. Well for right now loan. Like we say we makes everything now my wife is dropped that you threw write a book united discern the privilege of Louis the apparel love mom who worked in Norman a former chief life hope. 56 juice bars so. And I you know creating the Parker for the coast and so is this is just is suggests that low. Think reduction moves. How we do or why we do and and you know we are all the way around the board for three of us. As a group and you get to see us as individuals. Enough and we and one mixes takes as artists and a friendly person. Another day. No no equity charities don't know if there should be an NB definitely definitely be this year. We as some on. An equal the technical difficulties. You know a map and technical difficulties not on outside work. We don't win and it's pretty cool we're me doing on Alou sweater but norm. You'll be here when songs almost any dean Alison. That now you know it's interesting because you know you as you mentioned jade and he's. Promoting his Al news Strauss very soon and. You know he's press run here talking. In name can happen in due. Don't know if you room Ricardo outlook on life who was one yeah it'd be my loses he him kind of recollect lean on and stuff that you've done. Any mention that you know you this. Jan. In an extra. Hand yeah no I'm dollar and now. Could this is it's for it it was more. It was common it was an iron differently five's gonna from you know nineties rap. That's what it's about he did the same thing I think we lol I mean I'm from the Goldman room from where we you bar as men can only. Armed we was coming off a trip we went to the studio we had dialogue is it how all happens. Everybody got the levers are set me Jay. So I was tie that the over and though that the drama Logue Agile. It was club there are as one of the club in this in that so yeah archive had a chip I'd definitely had a chip on my show them when. Natalie Danvers. I kind of like economic competitive MC summer through friendly fire in. Yeah how good I did us. I think there's been this improvement in the solos have been only meant we had each of my own personal personal notes so remote bloom in stuff you know. I think what we do when he did it when I'm when I actually did that came on the movie like. That show like its consulate. Alleged you know. You we know we do. Like in an Emmy but that's that's the game. And the game. Talk about the game and game right now you just kind of get a hold this course on the big thing. Oh yeah get. I don't think you know parties though many maintenance isn't quite the blow up can you talk a little bit about that. Okay basically dealing with grace ninety buddy who agree to my personal earnings. Just showing how he can use love Gil. Memoir. As many people in our daughter actually from to a cited when he. Just giving them more insight to her life and little introduction to the world these numbers really familiar with the rather than us now. I loved book love and loss yet. The book is special because it really teaches people who how to look at a loss. In understanding guy loves. They can on the meaning you have love from whom guardian ad alone if yet on a heavenly father created a higher power every one local amount they have but. A big my wife really tapped then home. On how to show. You know things that happen you money either break. Off find a way and find a way towards the light and in understand that. Legislative and general worries is you know is not promised to any of us we will rule leave so. How to deal with the physical laws. And stay connected with the energy in a love and live food live. We usually hear gotcha thank you. They now. RA and then also you mention all these jewels by Buchanan and game wins. Said that the juices relies on tomorrow on this Leo in the to end leave and Misha to kiss Sarah hit you know Charlotte. At that's that's suffering own juices for life of pharmacy for live honesty collectors have brain councilor Belinda net. On salute for that a year we just try to bring down some balance you know if you not telling everybody in my B plan B so much on MTV news same things are you able to raise. Some life some fruits and veggies and some warding your body gets some good supplements. Flax seed oil even if you don't get the products Hamas Yuma and some people you'll never be able to make its alleges volume maybe in another country. Other state reduces sofa blend those juice. Give familiar we're fruits and veggies and incorporate an ammonia lifestyle he had died just to bring some balance with some like for your body and make sure you take yeah. Flax seed oil enjoy a little rain and knowing you lysine because it is Cologne. Virus in flu seasons and all these kind of things you just kind of wanna prevent so we just started two days or so people my neighborhood especially pull people. Don't usually get my H joins at a gold to the dock there are enough so we just trying to say his some preventative ways. Friend of tips that you could do to prevent. Bad things from happens he actually. Such a great way to kind of you know help others I think that. You see a lot of artists only focused on one avenue or you have opened the door to so many avenues what is here. Advice few of becoming artists that Arden filing didn't the you know. Hey I sit charge that I don't have a vision. I see you have the theme in. We terms like when you say you open the door I really didn't open until this is information has been out three young and using U is an. Caribbean folks have told those are grand parents of old lose. That we grew apparently given up saying I think when a person becomes this on same fall artists -- when you get attached to you and I'm doing this and I'm doing this is easy to become eager to support forget about we and us look at it like all right I'm going this way we do with me doing this can this get us. How can I a Opel give back tomorrow people and I think that makes it a little easier to understand and that the people is what got shooting in the first place so you just reciprocate and an energy. It definitely too but for him his personal journey has and seeing the proof in the pudding like at home and just with our change and I don't our lifestyle. So that would make him want to carry the torch and bring it you know. Open title because on this from EE wasn't even introduce any of certain things until like I guess I'm. Gordon fan board you know we've been shot and his allies. After just the the awareness you know in the. When it came aegis promoted room you know is by billions and immunity. And so forth and that's how it kind of Andrew Ingraham nodded at home in the end. What is the acts rule it what is your died now consist of I mean obviously we all grew up a guy I ever I post lying eyes. But for the most part he eats no animal products nothing I don't evil and struggling and the see this on camera. I don't feel Meredith is and so. Every now and then Iowa hasn't mission and I'm working on in slight and very more then and now by its by. Are giving yourself a break she's allergic. The peanuts. And avocados. You anymore. You're allergic to a lot of being held Houston you know to allergic to a lot of things have adhere tightly in his life and it. But and I do. Into your body you know. You know what it's about balance period. Or like I want everybody was out there especially in the brown community apart community white community. February is is about finding yourself fund and a way to do things as gonna make you feel good to wait wait governments say. I feel that Monahan best out of LB no health gore rule law. Health not a B in this Mars. Be more knowledgeable than people would just about us and owl a woke up today this is these are things an ongoing and I feel great and I wasn't doing these things and I didn't feel great so. Just about whether is exercising. Eating correct. Incorporated things in your diet alone. On a brief meditate Pilates stretch you'll ward. Laughing I think is just about the same. Detox and plans in fasting. I think is just about us Iowa could I possibly due to be the best me because he's gonna full track everyone is as some point may mean I everyone but you may say. Our dealt. With two years straight the third year in my column you may not go to your performance which we have that you have that foundation you know which you wanna do such things is trying to pay it your best is the best. Absolutely well you got them into in the best for a laugh at making soma and famines is being that the rate representation. Of quarter. Jackie tune and then knew he had married boot camp. I go yeah. Since. There are all coming right okay. We appreciate you guys because I see the progression again where Lee. You know we know they after the bank you ain't paying their hair that's him there Harry. No friend for no cabin a bad way. So yes marriage boot camp we've seen new guy is. A great programming giving us some things there religious dornin for Q hip hop addition your view alongside some really dynamic couple yeah. Each other theory. Shut up so hold has yet and gas extended family had no salute love is love. Absolutely I take your local things more dad yes. Definitely tune in again we have the journey it's yeah any. Why not go appreciate you guys just sorry. Can't easily signing off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.