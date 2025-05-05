Stylist Von Ford on Black Dandyism and the styling of Kaytranada for the Met Gala

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with renowned celebrity stylist Von Ford about dressing and styling producer and rapper Kaytranada for the 2025 Met Gala which highlights the fashions of Black Dandyism.

May 5, 2025

