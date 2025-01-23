Surprises and snubs for the 2025 Oscar nominations

Variety's Clayton Davis and ABC News' Will Ganss discuss the 97th Academy Award nominations that were announced on Thursday.

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live