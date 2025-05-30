What Taylor Swift buying back her own music means for other artists

ABC News’ Juju Chang spoke with Variety Music Editor Jem Aswad about Taylor Swift buying the rights back to her own work and how it could impact relationships within the music industry.

May 30, 2025

